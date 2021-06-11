SR-39 in Ogden Canyon closed after fatal crash

OGDEN CANYON, Utah, June 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 39 in Ogden Canyon is closed in both directions Friday afternoon after a fatal crash.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Chris Bishop told Gephardt Daily two vehicles were involved and there is at least one fatality.

No further details were immediately available.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. and the canyon is closed in both directions between the Mouth of the Canyon and the Pineview Dam, or mile post nine through 14. The canyon is likely to be closed until at least 5 p.m., Bishop said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.