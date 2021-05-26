SR 39 to close overnight Thursday in Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah, May 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 39 will be closed overnight Thursday in Ogden Canyon at the mid-canyon bridge, Ogden City officials announced Tuesday.

The closure will be from 9 p.m. Thursday, May 27, to 5 a.m. Friday, May 28, to dismantle and remove a crane.

“Traffic will be allowed up to the Gray Cliffs area. Motorists east of Gray Cliffs should take an alternate route during the closure. The canyon will be open during the day,” the announcement says.

According to the notice, the public should expect:

Full canyon overnight closure

Local traffic only up to Gray Cliffs area in both directions

Movements of large construction equipment

Noise, vibrations

For more details on the Ogden Canyon construction, click here.