SSL Animal Services seeks info after abandoned dog found tied to tree outside shelter in freezing temperatures

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake Animal Services seek tips from the public after a dog was left tied to a tree outside the shelter in below freezing temperatures.

“DO NOT JUST LEAVE YOUR ANIMALS AT THE FRONT OF A SHELTER,” says a plea from the agency, posted on Facebook.

“This dog was left tied up to one of our trees this morning in the freezing cold. We ask that you call us and we will see what we can do to help you and your pet. Leaving them tied up with no shelter or water is a crime.

“We are asking if you have any information on this dog to please call South Salt Lake Animal Services at 801-483-6024.”

South Salt Lake hit a low of 30 degrees overnight.

The agency also invited people who wish to give a pet a good, warm home to check out available animals here.

Asked how the abandoned dog was doing, Animal Services posted the following:

“He is safe inside now. We will get to know him as he gets warm and opens up to us.”