SSLPD: 1 runaway located, 1 still missing

This story has been updated to reflect the fact that one of the two missing teens has been located.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police say one of two 15-year-old girls missing after allegedly running away has been found.

The girl still missing is Adrianna Cooke, who officers say left the Christmas Box House at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday with the other teen.

“There was a request on social media to have anyone come pick them up from the area by the Christmas Box House,” a SSLPD statement says.

Adrianna Cooke stands 5 feet 3 inches and weighs about 105 pounds. She has medium length red hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black and white Adidas hoodie and sweats. She has a butterfly tattoo on her right hand and wrist. Cook is currently a ward of the state.

“Both girls are runaways. There is a concern for their well being,” the original SSLPD statement says.

If you have any information about Cooke’s whereabouts call 801-840-8000.