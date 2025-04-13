SSLPD looking for missing girl, 12, who left home with unknown classmate

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 13, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for leads to help them locate a juvenile believed to be endangered, who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

The girl, named Divona, left her South Salt Lake home with an unknown classmate at about 3 p.m., a SSLPD statement says.

Divona, 12, “was last seen wearing a navy blue Gap hoodie, blue pajama pants with polka dots, black Adidas slides, and was carrying a black backpack and/or purse,” the news release says.

“If you have any information about her location please call us at 801-840-4000. Case number LK2025-11099.”