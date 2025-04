SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 14, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A missing South Salt Lake girl has been found safe.

The 12-year-old “was found by police. She is in good health,” the South Salt Lake Police update says.

The girl had left her residence with an unknown classmate on Saturday afternoon. The SSLPD issued a news release Sunday, asking the public for leads and describing the clothing the girl was last seen wearing.

No other details about her recovery have been released.