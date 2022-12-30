SSLPD seek juvenile runaway

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police seek the public’s help in locating a juvenile runaway who has absconded state supervision more than a month now.

Pedro Saldivar, 17, is in state’s custody, the department posted Thursday on social media, meaning he has been referred from juvenile court or law enforcement, typically either sentenced or pending trial.

On Nov. 27 he “ran away from the Juvenile Receiving Center in South Salt Lake City,” according to police. “He still has not been located or returned to the JRC.”

The South Salt Lake Police Department can be reached at (801)412-3600 or (801)840-4000 or call the Juvenile Receiving Center in South Salt Lake at (385)468-4470 with any information.