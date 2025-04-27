South Salt Lake PD seeks person of interest in homicide case

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 27, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are asking the public for any information regarding a man wanted as a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

The wanted man is Salman Ahmed, 21. He stands about 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair styled in dreadlocks.

The homicide happened at 11:40 p.m. Saturday near 2531 S. 400 East.

“He is a person of interest in a homicide investigation,” the SSLPD statement says.

“If you have any information about Salman’s current location please call us 801-840-4000 and reference case number LK2025-12636.”

No additional information about the homicide was released. Gephardt Daily will have more details as they are confirmed.