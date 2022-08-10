SSLPD seeks public’s help finding 3 May murder suspects; 3 others charged with obstruction of justice

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are asking the public for tips on the whereabouts of three remaining suspects at large after a shooting in May of this year.

The victim, 27-year-old Romeo Charles Stevens, was shot and killed at about 10:14 p.m. on May 9, a SSLPD statement says. The shooting happened in the area of 2190 S. Main St., near a Winco grocery store.

Damian Stafon Coleman, 27, was arrested shortly after the shooting, and charged with murder and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies.

“There are four suspects involved with the homicide,” says a statement released Wednesday by the SSLPD. It names the remaining suspects as 30-year-old Terrel Jones; 21-year-old Stafon Coleman; and 24-year-old Mckennalyn Cummins. The suspects are pictured above.

“Detectives are still actively seeking information in relation to the whereabouts of the remaining homicide suspects,” the statement says.

“The remaining three suspects all have outstanding homicide related warrants listed on NCIC. During the course of the investigation, several family members and a significant other have assisted the suspects in interstate travel to avoid apprehension. A court approved search warrant was served on a home in Roy, UT.

“Three individuals were arrested for obstruction of justice on 8-10-2022 for their involvement,” the statement says, naming the newly charged as 49-year-old Damian Stafon Colemen, Sr.; 47-year-old Kenya Susett Coleman; and 20-year-old Liana Deleon Guerrero Blas.

The number to reach the South Salt Lake Police Department is 801-412-3600.