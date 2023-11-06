SSLPD: Suspected serial bank robber arrested after driving stolen car over sidewalks, into oncoming traffic

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Nov. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspected bank robber was taken into custody Friday after allegedly fleeing a multi-agency police chase in a stolen vehicle by driving on sidewalks and into oncoming traffic.

David Converse Harris, 35, was identified on Wednesday, Nov. 1, as a suspect in a Tuesday, Oct. 31, robbery of a Brighton Bank branch in Millcreek.

“David is currently on probation with AP&P for five recent convictions as of 12/02/2022 for robbery and aggravated robbery involving a firearm,” Harris’ charging documents say.

On Thursday, South Salt Lake Police detectives got a tip that Harris was at the Discovery Inn, at 380 W. 7200 South, Midvale.

“As detectives moved in to apprehend David Harris, he fled in a Lexus vehicle, which was later found to be stolen,” court documents say.

“As detectives attempted to safely apprehend David Harris, he nearly struck two detectives in a vehicle with their lights and sirens activated, clearly demonstrating his intent to not stop at the command of law enforcement.

“As David Harris fled from law enforcement, detectives made eye contact with David Harris in the driver seat of the stolen Lexus and were able to positively visually identify him.”

A short time later, a bank robbery was committed at the Chase Bank, at 1285 E. 3900 South, Millcreek.

“Detectives reviewed the bank’s surveillance video, which showed David Harris committing the bank robbery,” charging documents say.

On Friday, South Salt Lake Detectives were advised by Salt Lake City police that the same stolen Lexus fled from them in the parking lot of the Metropolitan Inn, at 524 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City, Harris’ charging documents say.

“I made contact with David’s brother … and a female in the room,” who both “admitted to ingesting drugs with David Harris before he entered the driver’s seat of the stolen Lexus as the sole occupant, clearly demonstrating physical control of the vehicle, and fleeing from law enforcement,” the affidavit says.

Harris was located in Tooele County, “where he fled and drove into oncoming traffic numerous times. That vehicle pursuit started in Tooele County and continued into Salt Lake County through numerous cities in Salt Lake County. David’s vehicle was deflated by spikes, where he continued to flee driving on sidewalks and into oncoming traffic.

“David Harris drove onto the Jordan River Parkway Trail, where he crashed into a cement barrier. When David Harris crashed, he fled on foot from law enforcement before being taken into custody. Upon being placed into custody, David Harris was extremely erratic, could not stand up straight or keep his balance, his eyes were bloodshot, bulging, and his pupils were consistent with drug use.”

Harris was taken into custody and jailed for investigation of:

Robbery, a second-degree felony

Theft of firearm or operable motor vehicle, a second-degree felony

Receive or transfer stolen vehicle, a third-degree felony

Two counts of failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony

Driving under the influence, two or more priors in 10 years, a third-degree felony

Driving under the influence, wrong way on/enter highway, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Drive on suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor

Ignition interlock violation, a class C misdemeanor

As always, charges will be determined by the county attorney’s office.

“David Harris has extensive DUI history, with numerous DUI convictions, enhancing the DUI charges to a felony,

along with a suspended Utah Driver License with a required ignition interlock device,” his affidavit says.

Harris was ordered held without bail.