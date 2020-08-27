St. George asks public’s help finding missing, endangered 76-year-old man

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The St. George Police Department has issued a missing, endangered-person alert for a 76-year-old man.

The missing man is Darrell Rugh. He was last seen at about 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, on a bus outside the Harmons store at 700 South, in St. George. He was wearing a blue and white plaid button-up shirt, dark blue or black cargo shorts, sandals, and prescription glasses. Rugh stands 6-feet 2-inches, and has a light complexion and green eyes.

“He suffers from dementia and is not familiar with the area,” says the police notice, issued at 6:09 p.m.

“He could possibly be wearing a hospital bracelet on his left arm. We ask that everyone is Saint George please keep an eye out and call police if they think they see him.”

Anyone who sees Rugh or may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 435-627-4300.