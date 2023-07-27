St. George bank robbed late Wednesday afternoon

ST. GEORGE, Utah July 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police Wednesday reported a bank robbery.

“On Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at approximately 4:58 p.m., the Mountain. America Credit Union located on River Road was robbed by a white male,” the St. George Police Department posted on social media at about 6 p.m.

“The male was wearing a white hat, a long black shirt, and sunglasses.” The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and remains at large.

“Further information which may include photos will follow when appropriate. Anyone with information, please call police dispatch at 435–627–4300.”