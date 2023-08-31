St. George man being investigated for more crimes after mother calls police

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man is facing new felony charges after his mother visited his residence after his arrest and alerted police to an allegedly stolen firearm.

“The mother of Curtis Bailee Proctor went to check on his townhome after he had been arrested and noticed a gun. She notified St. George Police Department, and the gun along with unique magazines from another vehicle burglary were collected.”

Proctor, 25, was arrested Tuesday after a resident viewed a neighbor’s surveillance video of an overnight burglary of a vehicle. The complainant reported “a 12 gauge shotgun and other items were stolen. The other items valued at less than $500 included a black cloth bag full of red shotgun shells and the bag displayed the brand ‘Husky,'” that affidavit says.

The video captured a hoodless vehicle with unusual rims, which was consistent with a hatchback the complainant found parked at a local mall. The complainant notified St. George Police.

Post Miranda, Proctor denied knowing the location of any stolen shotgun, his affidavit says.

In that case, Proctor was arrested for investigation of:

Theft of a firearm or operable motor vehicle, a second-degree felony

Burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor

Theft of items valued at less that $500, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor

Proctor was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility and ordered held on $10,000 bail.

The mother of Proctor visited his residence at 12:15 a.m. today, Wednesday, and reported seeing a shotgun to St. George police. Officers responded to Proctor’s address with a warrant.

“The townhome was entered and searched,” the newer probable cause statement says.

“When I entered the townhome, I could immediately smell the odor of marijuana.”

Items found included “marijuana concentrate (dab) paraphernalia, including glass beakers, syringes, digital scales with brown residue and dozens of empty vape cartridges,” the statement says. “Also in one of the cabinets I found a large glass jar with a thick brown substance I recognize as marijuana concentrate. It appeared as though Bailee was manufacturing dab and had intended to distribute.

“In the garage, a Winchester shotgun was located. This shotgun is believed to belong to a victim of a vehicle burglary from 08/28/23. Also on a table in the garage was a knife with a thin blue line showing HCPD, and a flashlight commonly used with law enforcement.

“In the upstairs master bedroom, we located the following: Nikon binoculars, a digital Canon camera with three lenses, an SGPD Police Officer badge. All these items were listed as stolen from an unmarked police vehicle from 08/27/23.”

Also found were a Utah driver license and cell phone believed stolen from a vehicle on Aug. 22. An additional digital scale and clear zipper bags containing mushrooms were found in the bedroom, as was $1,967 in cash.

“This money was seized based on the suspected drugs collected, which many people pay cash for. In total, the items which had been listed as stolen, in which Bailee was in possession of, was $1,315.”

Proctor was already incarcerated, so additional alleged crimes were added to his booking. They are:

Possession of dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony

Possession of psilocybin with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony

Unlawful possession of another’s identification documents, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of stolen property valued at $500-$1,499, a class A misdemeanor

Manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor

Proctor is now being held without bail.