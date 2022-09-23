St. George celebrates opening of new pedestrian tunnel under Bluff Street

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new tunnel to help pedestrians and bicyclists in St. George safely cross Bluff Street officially opened Friday with a ribbon-cutting and celebratory bike ride.

St. George partnered with the Utah Department of Transportation to construct the tunnel, which runs under Bluff Street between Main Street and the southbound Interstate 15 interchange.

The tunnel connects the east and west sides of the Hilton Drive Trail and improves connections to the trail network in the region, according to a news release from UDOT.

“In St. George, walking and biking are not niche activities or sports,” Mayor Michele Randall said. “They are integral pieces of our transportation system.”

Following a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning, the Southern Utah Bicycle Alliance hosted a community bike ride to officially open the pedestrian tunnel.

“Our mission is to enhance quality of life through transportation by helping people get where they want to go, in the way they want to get there,” said Monte Aldridge, UDOT Region Four director. “This new pedestrian tunnel helps connect the community and boosts the economy by making it easier for people to get around by walking and biking.”