St. George Councilwoman Michele Randall appointed as city’s interim mayor

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George City Councilwoman Michele Randall on Tuesday was appointed to serve as the city’s mayor, becoming the first woman to fill that role in the city’s history.

Randall, 53, will serve as interim mayor until the next election cycle, in November, completing the term of former Mayor Jon Pike, who resigned earlier this month to accept an appointment in Gov. Spencer Cox’s cabinet as commissioner of the Utah Insurance Department.

Randall has been on the city council for seven years, is the former owner of Dixie Ambulance Service and is on the boards of Doctors’ Volunteer Clinic and Washington County Solid Waste.

She applied for the interim mayor position and was chosen from a field of 23 candidates.

Randall has expressed her intention to run in the next mayoral election this fall.