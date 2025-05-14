St. George driver strikes car, which hits, injures pedestrians on sidewalk

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 13, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George vehicle collision sent a car careening onto a sidewalk Tuesday afternoon, resulting in injuries that sent two people to the hospital.

The crash happened near the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and Mall Drive, according to information released by St. George Police officials.

“This collision was caused when a left turn driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic,” the police statement says.

“One of the vehicles veered off the road and hit two pedestrians on the sidewalk. Those pedestrians have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.”

The roadway was blocked during the initial investigation, and has since reopened.