St. George firefighters battle early morning blaze, nearby homes evacuated

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters in St. George are on the scene of 2-alarm house fire Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched to a home near 2060 E. 40 N. Street about 4:50 a.m. When they arrived they reported “huge flames coming from the roof.”

Firefighters on scene indicated all residents made it out of the house safely, although a dog is believed to have died in the fire.

Nearby homes were being evacuated as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

There have been no other reports of injuries.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.