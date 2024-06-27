St. George gunfire leads 3 state police chase, arrests

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Even though the shooter missed, suspects led police on a three-state chase early Wednesday morning ending in Mesquite with three arrests.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. a St. George officer observed two vehicles on Bluff Street and heard multiple popping sounds, according to SGPD. “One of the vehicles swerved off the shoulder of the roadway. The officer stopped and briefly spoke with the driver of that vehicle.”

That driver reported an occupant of the other vehicle had fired a handgun at him. While it appeared no one was injured the officer attempted to locate and stop the other vehicle.

That vehicle entered I-15 southbound and began evading the officer’s attempt to stop them.

“Several officers pursued the vehicle through Arizona and into Nevada. Mesquite PD was advised and spiked the vehicle’s tires stopping the vehicle.”

Three suspects were taken into custody and evidence supporting a shooting was collected by officers, St. George PD said.

“Two adult males were arrested and are awaiting extradition to Utah. A 17-year-old male juvenile was released to his parents after being referred to juvenile Court on charges relating to this incident.”

St. George Police Department is seeking any individual(s) with additional information related to this incident, including possible involved victims/witnesses, the department said urgently in its 4 p.m. press release.

“If you believe you have any information that will help with this investigation, we encourage you to call the police as soon as possible at 435-627-4300.