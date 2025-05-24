St. George man, 72, arrested after allegedly stabbing caretaker

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 72-year-old St. George man has been arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his in-home caretaker multiple times, causing life-threatening injuries.

At about 5 a.m. Saturday, Keith Dee Johnson was arrested for the attempted murder, listed as a first-degree felony, and for interfering with a peace officer, a class B misdemeanor.

His court document, filed by an officer of the St. George Police Department, says calls came in at about 2 a.m. regarding a woman, covered in blood, “running and screaming on the street knocking on multiple neighbors doors.

Due to the commotion from the female, multiple reporting parties had called into emergency services.”

Arriving officers saw a woman “with significant blood loss surrounding, her laying on the ground. This female reported to officers that she was stabbed by her client, Keith D. Johnson, a Chrysalis client.”

Chrysalis is a home health care provider for people with disabilities.

“Officers saturated the area and located a doorway with blood spatter and stains on the front of the residence across the street from where the victim was found.”

Officers observed the door to the residence was open. They entered, saw blood in the front room, and observed Johnson on the second level, arrest documents say.

“Officers gave verbal commands to Keith to place him into custody. Once Keith was grabbed by multiple officers to be placed in handcuffs, Keith began pulling away from arresting officers. Keith pulled away by tensing his arms and attempting to pull away from the officers’ grip.

“While being taken into custody, Keith made an excited utterance statement of, ‘she attacked me’ without officers questioning him. Keith was then placed into custody into a marked patrol vehicle.”

The victim had been taken to St. George Regional Hospital.

“Officers were informed by medical personnel that the wounds sustained to the victim appeared to be defensive in nature,” the affidavit says.

“The victim sustained five separate injuries to her body. The victim was observed to have stab wounds to her chest, upper back towards the spine, back of the head, hand, and ankle. The victim was taken by medical personnel immediately into surgery as the stab wound to her chest had nicked an artery near her heart. At this time the victim is still alive pending emergency surgery.”

Prior to being taken into surgery, the victim spoke briefly with officers at the hospital, the statement says.

She “stated she was sitting on the couch of the residence when she was attacked unprovoked by Keith from behind. The victim stated she was stabbed multiple times before falling to the floor.

“The victim stated she was stabbed in the chest and had grabbed ahold of the knife that Keith was holding to prevent him from continuing to stab her.

“The victim stated she was able to separate herself from Keith before running from the residence seeking help from neighbors.”

Johnson was taken into custody. Arresting officers noted he was in “bloody clothing including his shoes, pants, shirt, and jacket. Keith was also observed to have what was believed to be blood on his face.”

The officer also noted that Johnson “had packed several bags” prior to the arrival of law enforcement, and that he is on probation or parole.

Post Miranda, Johnson declined to be interviewed by detectives. He was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility and ordered to be held without bail.