St. George man allegedly attacked grandparents while high on Dust-Off

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man allegedly attacked his grandparents while high on Dust-Off Sunday evening.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Washington County said Jacob Tolman Klein, 23, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Attempted criminal homicide by assault, a third-degree felony

Assault against a police officer, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possess psychotoxic chemicals, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

On Sunday at approximately 8 p.m. the arresting office responded to the area of 870 W. Rio Virgin Drive in St. George on a report of a psychiatric problem.

“The call comments indicated that the suspect was having psych issues, he was attacking his grandparents, threatened to kill them, he uses drugs and alcohol, he has been in and out of rehab, that he might have a weapon,” the statement said.

Klein had been living with his grandparents for the last two weeks, and paying rent, the statement said.

The suspect’s grandparents said Klein was in his room “cursing a lot” and his grandmother went to tell him to stop, the statement said.

“During this request, Jacob became volatile and began attacking both his grandmother and grandfather,” the statement said. “During his attack, he kicked his grandfather to the ground and continued to kick him in the face and abdomen. His grandfather had apparent internal bleeding per the EMS team on scene and was rushed to Dixie Regional Medical Center.”

Klein then chased his grandmother outside, and in the process did substantial damage to the front door.

“He attacked his grandmother and left several avulsions/skin tears on his grandmother’s forearms, and broke her nose per the EMS team on scene,” the statement said. “I could see blood spatter along one of the hallways where the grandfather stated the incident occurred. Both grandparents stated that throughout the incident, Jacob stated several times that he would kill the both of them. Jacob stated that he had a pistol in the home and that he would use it to kill them and that when the cops come, they wont have anything to do.”

Three officers were needed to place Klein into handcuffs after he resisted. He then kicked one of the officers in the leg. The suspect was then placed into a hobble restraint, which limits the movements of hands and feet.

After interviewing both victims, officers got consent to search Klein’s room, where two empty cans of Dust-Off were found along with a new package of Dust-Off. Officers were told by Klein’s father that the suspect has a “history of abusing inhalants that he has been treated for previously, the statement said.

Klein was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center, where he spoke with officers.

“During our time at the hospital, Jacob stated that his intention was to kill his grandfather, and only stopped attacking him because he believed that he was dead,” the statement said. “According to Jacob’s statement, he walked out of the bedroom and saw his grandfather attacking his grandmother with a shard of glass. During my investigation, I found no evidence to support this claim. I later learned that his grandfather is believed to not survive this altercation due to complications from the attack and medication.”

Klein was on parole at the time of the incident.

He was transported to Washington County Jail, where he is being held without bail.