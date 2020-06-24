St. George man allegedly shot, killed roommate who ‘hit bedroom door loudly’

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man is charged in the shooting death of his roommate after the victim reportedly hit the suspect’s bedroom door “loudly,” according to court documents.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Washington County said Tommy James Bradshaw, 32, is facing a charge of murder, a first-degree felony.

Officers with the St. George Police Department responded to a reported gunshot late Tuesday night, the statement said. A man was located on scene with an injury to his chest. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

“Tommy Bradshaw was at the location and told officers he had shot the victim, who was his roommate,” the news release said. “Tommy told officers he had been in the residence when the victim returned home and hit Tommy’s bedroom door loudly. Tommy had retrieved a handgun from his closet. Tommy advised that the gun was typically stored with a loaded magazine while it was in the house.”

Bradshaw then deactivated the safety, operated the slide, and left his room to seek out the victim, the statement said. The suspect located the victim in a closet and pointed the gun at him before pulling the trigger and seeing the victim fall to the ground.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The felony was committed while Bradshaw was on probation or parole, the statement said.

Bradshaw was transported to Washington County Jail with his bail set at $100,000.