St. George man arrested for felony crimes against child

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a child.

Enoka Max Tunupopo, 47, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of seven first-degree felonies:

Four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child

Three counts of sodomy on a child

The child was transported to the Children’s Justice Center (CJC) in St. George for an interview, the statement says. The child said he had been abused on multiple occasions, and gave details on the incidents.

St. George Police transported Tunupopo to Department headquarters for an interview.

“During the interview, Enoka confessed to all of the accusations that the child had made during the CJC interview,” arrest documents say.

“Felony committed while on probation or parole, or while free on bail awaiting trial on a previous felony charge (they were out on probation or parole),” the arresting officer’s statement says.

Tunupopo was ordered to be held in the Purgatory Correctional Facility without bail.