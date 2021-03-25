St. George man charged with multiple felonies after alleged sexual abuse of minor

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, March 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man who allegedly lied about his age and had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl has been booked into the Washington County jail on multiple felony charges.

Koleman David Stoney, 23 and a registered sex offender, reportedly told the girl he was 17, and allowed her to stay at his residence multiple times after she reportedly ran away to be with him.

Stoney was charged on suspicion of:

Five counts of sexual abuse of a minor age 14 to 16, a third-degree felony

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor

Previously, Stoney was found guilty of sexual activity with a minor in a 2017 case and of selling/offering/furnishing alcohol to a minor in a 2019 case. He is currently charged in a sex offender violation/in protected area in an ongoing 2020 case.

According to Stoney’s probable cause statement in the most recent case, officials were alerted by the girl’s mother after the teen requested her mother provide birth control for her, and the mother learned Stoney’s actual age “after she saw him on the bookings page of Washington County,” the statement says. “Koleman was arrested by Agent Seegmiller for unrelated AP&P charges.”

The teen refused to cooperate with the investigation after reportedly being in contact with Stoney via jail calls and tablet sessions, the statement says.

“I reviewed several of the tablet sessions between Koleman and the victim. The victim was trying to find an appropriately aged adult to assist in bailing Koleman out, however, she was unable to locate one,” the probable cause statement says.

The officer who reviewed tablet sessions also noted the victim’s stated willingness to get pregnant by Stoney, and his response that, “for reals though, when I get out, low-key, you might have to miss your birth control.”

Stoney was interviewed by police, the statement says.

Post Miranda, “Koleman admitted he knew the victim was only 15 years-old at the time and that what they were doing was ‘wrong,'” the probable cause statement says.

The officer suggested Stoney be held without bail because the felony was committed while he was out on bail, awaiting trial on a previous felony charge, and he is considered a flight risk, the statement says. The judge agreed, and Stoney be held without bail.