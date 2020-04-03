St. George man charged with ‘negligent automobile homicide’ in death of 90-year-old woman driver

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man has been charged with negligent homicide involving an automobile in the death of a 90-year old woman driver.

Investigators say Timothy G. Mace was driving a tow truck Monday when he crossed into northbound traffic on Pioneer Road and hit the elderly woman’s Buick head-on.

The woman was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center where she later died. Police have yet to release her name pending notification of family members.

Mace was uninjured in the crash. He now faces charges of negligent homicide involving an automobile, driving too fast for conditions, improper lane travel, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Police have yet to determine why Mace’s tow-truck drove into oncoming traffic.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.