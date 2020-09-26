St. George man facing felony charges after allegedly soliciting nude photos of 16-year-old

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexually exploiting a 16-year-old girl and providing her with alcohol and cigarettes in exchange for nude photos of her.

Timothy Wallace Peck, 37, is facing charges of:

Five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

Furnishing alcohol to a minor, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

According to a probable cause statement filed in 5th District Court in St. George, on April 11 of this year, St. George Police officers responded to a report of a sexual exploitation of a minor incident in which Peck allegedly solicited pornographic images from a 16-year-old female whom he knew to be younger than 18.

During the investigation, a CJC forensic interview was done with the victim, and several search warrants were served, the charging document states. In the interview, the girl told investigators that Peck asked for the photos in exchange for his buying alcohol and cigarettes for her.

When Peck’s and the girl’s cellphones were examined, erotic photos of the teen were found on both phones, the document says.

“During the search warrant at Mr. Peck’s residence, a glass pipe suspected to be used for smoking marijuana and a baggie of green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana was located in Mr. Peck’s belongings. Mr. Peck disclosed the drugs and paraphernalia were his,” according to the probable cause statement.

Post Miranda, “Peck advised he purchased the 16-year-old alcohol and tobacco products.”

According to the statement, Peck told investigators that the girl didn’t have money to pay for the items, so they “made arrangements for her to send photographs of herself as payment. Mr. Peck denied ever requesting the 16 year old to send him nude photos.”

The document also states that Peck committed the felonies while he was on probation or parole.

Peck was booked into Washington County Jail on $25,000 bail.