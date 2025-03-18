St. George man jailed for 10 counts of alleged child exploitation

ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 18, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility Monday for investigation of 10 counts of alleged aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Each count is categorized as a first degree felony.

Hunter Robert Phillips, 21, was arrested by St. George Police after an officer was contacted by members of a group called Predator Poachers, who had allegedly confronted Phillips about texting a 13-year-old boy, sending graphic photos, and requesting graphic photos in return.

Post Miranda, “Hunter admitted to meeting the 13-year-old boy in an application … then to chatting via regular chat apps all on his phone.”

Phillips also admitted to sharing child exploitation materials with others in a chat group, and sharing it, his arrest document says.

A search warrant was served on Phillips’ phone, and 17 videos depicting child abuse material were found.

“The victims in the videos all appeared to be under the age of 13 years old. I also found and located 34 still images also depicting SCAM of the victims again being under the age of 13,” court documents say.

Phillips, informed of the officer’s intent to arrest him, and voluntarily turned himself in. He was ordered held without bail, and remains on the inmate roster as of noon Tuesday.