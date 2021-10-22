St. George man killed after motorcycle hits cow in Lincoln County, Nevada

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man was killed after his motorcycle hit a cow in Lincoln County, Nevada, Sunday.

The rider was identified as Brent Christopher Sorensen, 37, of St. George, said a news release from Nevada Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred just before 8:15 p.m. on State Route 375 near Crystal Springs, the news release said.

Sorensen was traveling eastbound on a black 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle when a cow approached the roadway, and he was unable to avoid it.

He was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.