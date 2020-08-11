St. George Marathon 2020 cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — This year’s St. George Marathon has been cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns, officials said Tuesday.

“Based on further conversations with and direction from local authorities, including medical, health and safety leaders in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the best interest of our St. George marathon community, the St. George Marathon and Mini Marathon will not take place in 2020,” said a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that this may come as a disappointment, but assure you that our commitment to our athletes and the success of our sport is stronger than ever.”

The next marathon will now be held on Oct. 2, 2021.

Each participant will be receiving an email with further information. If you have additional questions, please contact [email protected] or visit the website here.