St. George narcotics kingpins sentenced to ten years in prison

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A drug trafficking ringleader in St. George was sentenced Thursday in federal court to ten years in prison after an investigation of more than three years.

Angel Rubio-Quintana, 42, of St. George, Utah, was first discovered by agents in March 2020, suspected of receiving large amounts of methamphetamine from a Mexican cartel, according to Thursday’s statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah.

During the subsequent investigation dubbed “Operation Sour Cream,” agents learned that Mr. Rubio-Quintana led an organization’s efforts to import and distribute drugs from Mexico.

Agents conducted at least 13 controlled buys in which they purchased methamphetamine and fentanyl from conspiracy members, according to the press release from U.S. Attorney for Utah Trina A. Higgins. In the first controlled buy, the drugs were delivered in a large sour cream bucket that contained methamphetamine.

Between October 2021 and February 2022, agents intercepted over 200 phone calls in which Mr. Rubio-Quintana negotiated drug prices and quantities with his Mexican drug suppliers, according to the release, which added that between June 2021 and January 2022, Rubio-Quintana’s organization sent over 60 wire transfers to Mexican drug suppliers, totaling over $58,000.

He has admitted to distributing large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana in St. George. A foreign national, although from which country wasn’t disclosed, h e faces deportation following his 121 month prison sentence.

The case was investigated jointly by the FBI, DEA, Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the IRS and the Washington County Drug Task Force.

“ Mr. Rubio-Quintana was the leader of one of the most prolific and sophisticated drug trafficking organizations in Southern Utah. His sentencing, along with the dismantlement of his distribution network, signifies the Drug Enforcement Administration’s relentless pursuit of individuals distributing poison throughout our communities,” said Assistant DEA Special Agent in Charge Dustin Gillespie.

“Mr. Rubio-Quintana’s actions jeopardized the safety of the St. George community,” said U.S. Attorney Higgins. “Not only did he distribute dangerous narcotics, but he also took advantage of naïve young people convincing them to join in his conspiracy .”

“The community in Southern Utah can now feel safer knowing Mr. Rubio-Quintana was sentenced to a long time in prison,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson of the Salt Lake City FBI.

“As the head of a drug trafficking organization, Rubio-Quintana was responsible for importing deadly drugs into St. George and other areas in the Western United States.