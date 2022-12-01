St. George PD investigating Wed. night homicide

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night which apparently occurred as they rolled up on a domestic violence complaint.

Events began Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. when officers were summoned to 740 N. 1100 E, according to a departmental post on social media just after 10:30 p.m.

“It was reported that an adult male had threatened several individuals with a firearm. Responding officers heard gunshots upon arrival and were able to take the male suspect safely into custody.

“A second adult male was found deceased inside the residence.”

The department said there are no other suspects and no further threat to the public. “No police officers fired their weapons during this incident.

“Additional victims and witnesses are being interviewed by detectives.

“Please avoid this area as our detectives and officers continue to investigate.”