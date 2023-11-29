Update: Silver Alert for missing St. George man canceled

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Silver Alert issued for a missing St. George man Tuesday has been canceled.

Police had asked for the public’s help locating the 76-year-old about 7 p.m.

They said he was last seen driving away from his St. George residence earlier in the day in a Silver KIA.

Police believed the man, who they said suffers from dementia, was heading to Phoenix or New Mexico.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday authorities announced the Silver Alert had been called off.

No other information was provided.