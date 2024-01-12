St. George PD posts photos of suspected credit card fraudsters

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in St. George are asking for the public’s help identifying three women suspected of running up a stolen credit card.

“These three females are wanted for questioning after using a stolen credit card at Lululemon and purchasing over $2,000 in gift cards and other in store items,” the St. George Police Department alleged in a Thursday night post on social media.

Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jonathan McInnes at (435) 627-4354.

The department can also be reached at (435) 627-4300.