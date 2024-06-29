St. George PD rescues bird from Maverick AC unit

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responded to a St. George convenience store after non-mechanical sounds began coming from an air conditioning unit.

“This little birdie thought she’d found the BEST new home in the Maverick at S. Bluff Street. She was singing up a storm in the AC,” says a St. George Police statement.

“With help from some of the Maverick employees and a St. George Animal Shelter, officer got her rounded up and relocated outside where her flock was waiting for her.

“They gave her some cool water and a place in the shade to rest before she joined the group eating a muffin on the patio.

“Way to go everyone!”