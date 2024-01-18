St. George PD seeks help finding missing man

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing, endangered man last seen on Tuesday.

Kaden Davis, 29, was seen leaving his residence, near 300 South and 600 East, on foot. He was wearing jeans and a black/tan hoodie, the police statement says.

Davis is 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and is bald.

Davis does not have a phone with him, and he has a medical condition that puts him at greater risk, the news release says.

“We are asking anyone with information to please call St. George Police at 435-627-4300,” it says. “Thank you.”