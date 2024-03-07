St. George PD seeks lock-picking, credit card thieving suspects

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Mar. 6, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help catching up with a couple who pilfered credit cards from gym lockers for a St. George spending spree.

“These individuals picked gym locks at a local gym, stole cards, and used them around town, spending thousands of dollars of someone else’s money,” the St. George Police Department said online in releasing photos of the duo. “We’re taking felony amounts! Officer Storm would appreciate help in identifying these individuals.”

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 435-627-4300 and reference case numbers 24P005367 and 24PI00072.

“As a caution, we are seeing more and more of these crimes being perpetrated by crime groups coming from out of the country to prey on citizens,” the post said. “It’s even more important now, and in the future, that you keep your belongings secure/under your watchful eye.

“Yes, you should be able to keep items inside a locked safe at the gym, but thieves will find a way. If you see something suspicious, call the police immediately.”