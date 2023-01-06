St. George PD investigating fatal crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police were warning motorists away from a fatal crash here Thursday, even posting a video on social media to amplify the request.

The crash occurred at 850 N. 3050 East, a major intersection in a busy commercial district with a Costco, a sports center and other businesses plus a nearby Walmart, according to a departmental post on social media under the headline “Please avoid the area if possible.”

St. George Public Information Officer Tiffany Mitchell narrated the video, advising that southbound 3050 East was closed altogether as of 3 p.m.

Local school districts had been advised of the disrupted traffic patterns, she said.

Mitchell declined to show the vehicles and the wreckage involved in the fatal crash.

But by 8 p.m. the post on Facebook had drawn 82 comments, including apparent witnesses who called the scene horrific and said they covered an apparently obviously deceased woman with a blanket and a box.

An accident reconstruction team was working the scene, Mitchell said, asking motorists “to give it a good couple of hours” before traveling the area.