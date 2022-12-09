St. George PD: Watch out for ‘Dent Kings’

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George Police are warning about an unusual scam, so-called body men roaming parking lots demanding they repair your chassis.

“Aggressive solicitation is a crime!” the department posted on social media Wednesday. “Please share this post and call police if you encounter these individuals.”

The press release describes two Hispanic males claiming to own a business called Dent Kings. “They approached victims in store parking lots, telling them they could repair dents or body damage to their vehicles.

“Victims described the men as aggressive and intimidating, so much so, they paid for very shoddy workmanship out of fear.”

Many business property managers within St. George City do not allow solicitation on their property. Police are investigating and working to identify the suspects.

The males were driving a black Dodge truck that is lifted and had two female passengers inside. Again, please call police if you see something suspicious. St. George police can be reached at (435) 627-4300.