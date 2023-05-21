St. George police: 1 injured, 1 arrested after argument leads to shooting

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old Cedar City man has been arrested following a shooting Saturday night in St. George that left a woman injured.

David Bret Christensen faces several potential charges after St. George police say he got into an argument with another man at a homeless camp, and it escalated into a shooting. Christensen fired several shots at the man but injured another woman at the camp.

Dispatchers received multiple calls about 9:30 p.m. reporting gunshots and people fighting at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Westridge Drive, according to a probable cause statement filed in 5th District Court.

Officers responded and located two people believed to be involved, including a woman who had been shot in her right arm, the affidavit states. She was treated by paramedics at the scene and later transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The other person involved told police he got into an argument with Christensen, who then shot at him “multiple times,” police said.

Witnesses said the group had been drinking together when Christensen and the other man began arguing, court documents state. The two men then left the camp and took their argument into the street, according to the affidavit. Witnesses later heard gunshots, police said.

Officers found five shell casings and a Glock handgun case in the area, which was cordoned off as a crime scene, according to police. Officers also located a backpack in the area that contained Christensen’s wallet and identification, court documents state.

Christensen later was located at a nearby residence, police said. A SWAT team was called out to assist, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Christensen was arrested for investigation possession/use of a firearm by a restricted person and five counts of felony discharge or a firearm, all third-degree felonies.

He is being held without bail in the Purgatory Correctional Facility.