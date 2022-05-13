St. George police ask drivers to slow down, pay attention after 4 juveniles hit by cars

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are pleading with motorists to slow down and avoid distracted driving after four juveniles were hit by cars in separate incidents Thursday.

Officer Tiffany Mitchell went live on Facebook about 5 p.m. shortly after two juveniles were hit by a car while crossing Bluff Street in a crosswalk between the intersections of Tabernacle Street and St. George Boulevard.

Mitchell said the juveniles were either on foot or riding scooters in the crosswalk when they were hit. Paramedics were at the scene attending to the juveniles. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

“That is four kids that have been hit by cars today,” Mitchell said. “Guys, honestly, we have got to do better. We have got to slow the blank down and double-check and triple-check before we pull out of parking lots and our driveways and make turns. We have just got to do better.”

Police said two other juveniles were hit by cars in St. George earlier Thursday, though no other information was provided.

Mitchell urged drivers keep their focus on the road and plan ahead to avoid being in a hurry.

“Don’t drive frustrated or in a hurry. Just remember that it’s going to be busy,” she said. “Just plan ahead, leave a few minutes earlier. Put those phones down and all those things in your vehicle that are going to distract you and keep you from driving safely.”

Mitchell also encouraged parents to talk to their kids about making sure it’s safe to cross the street before crossing — even when using a crosswalk.

“Talk to your kids also,” she said. “Remind them that drivers are distracted. They’re busy, they’re in a hurry, they are not watching.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.