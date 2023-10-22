St. George police ask for help finding missing, endangered 18-year-old

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are asking for help locating an endangered 18-year-old who has been missing since Friday.

Kevin Rugg was last seen leaving his home near 2200 East and Dinosaur Crossing, St. George police stated on social media. Though Rugg is 18, he functions as an 8-year old, police said.

Rugg is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black basketball shorts and black flip-flops.

Anyone with information about Ruggs’ whereabouts is asked to call St. George police at 435-627-4300 and reference case 23P028252.