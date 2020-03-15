St. George police ask for public’s help locating missing woman

ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are searching for a woman who has been missing since Saturday night.

St. George Police Department said in a Facebook post Emily Kunzler, 27, was last seen in the area of River Road at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday.

A post from Kunzler’s mother on Facebook said: “She was only wearing a white T-shirt with a black stencil of the SLC Temple on it, black pants and black flip-flop type shoes. She also had on a silver necklace and black headphones. She was last spotted walking down River Road towards Harmon’s market.”

Kunzler is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone that sees her is asked to contact SGPD at 435-627-4300; the reference number in this case is 20P007006.