St. George police ask public’s help locating runaway teen

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in St. George are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager.

“Nakisha Lynn Coop ran away on Nov.15, 2023,” the St. George Police Department said on social media Tuesday afternoon.

The 16-year-old has recently been seen in the Dixie Down and Valley View area of St. George and is described at 5-foot-8, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

“In the State of Utah it is a class B misdemeanor to harbor a runaway,’ the department warned, even citing the statute, 62A-4a-501.

Anyone with information on Nakisha’s whereabouts of is asked to call St. George PD at 435-627-4300, reference incident #23P030856.