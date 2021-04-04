St. George Police close part of Red Hills Parkway due to ‘major incident’

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Red Hills Parkway in St. George is closed from 1000 East to 200 East on Sunday afternoon.

“MAJOR INCIDENT-TRAFFIC WILL BE IMPACTED,” says a social media post by the St. George Police Department.

“St George Police are dealing with an armed man with a pistol at approximately 400 East, near the water tank, on Red Hills Parkway. Initial indications are, that the male is suicidal and has told persons around him to leave the area. Red Hills Parkway is closed from 1000 East to 200 East. PLEASE avoid the area, you may get stuck if you don’t.

“Negotiators on scene trying to communicate with the male in an effort to resolve the situation peacefully. We will update you as the situation evolves. Thank you for patience.”

Anyone having suicidal thoughts is urged to call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.