St. George police conducting training exercises in area of Dixie State University Wednesday

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police will be conducting training exercises in the area of Dixie State University Wednesday.

A Facebook post from the police department said the exercises will be taking place in the area of the campus at 225 S. 700 East.

“During this training you may see extra police equipment, do not be alarmed, this is for training purposes only,” the post said.

The post did not say the exact hours when the exercises would be occurring.