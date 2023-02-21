St. George police: Endangered, autistic teen still missing; more tips sought

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The search continues Tuesday for a missing and endangered St. George teen with autism.
Kevin Rugg was last seen about 1 p.m. Monday in the area of 2200 E. Dinosaur Crossing, the St. George Police Department stated on its Facebook page. Rugg has autism and functions at an 8-year-old level, police said.
“Special attention is requested for those who frequent the area from Dinosaur Crossing. Kevin frequents the businesses and bike path going east or west from that area. Thank you.”
Police say Rugg frequents the bike trail between Smith’s on Mall Drive and businesses near 1450 S. River Road.
Anyone with information about Rugg’s whereabouts is asked to call St. George police at 435-627-4300 and reference case No. 23P004631.