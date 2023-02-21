St. George police: Endangered, autistic teen still missing; more tips sought

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The search continues Tuesday for a missing and endangered St. George teen with autism.

Kevin Rugg was last seen about 1 p.m. Monday in the area of 2200 E. Dinosaur Crossing, the St. George Police Department stated on its Facebook page. Rugg has autism and functions at an 8-year-old level, police said.

“He has not been located as of 9 (a.m.),” the SGPD wrote in an update Facebook post on Tuesday. “Tips have been coming in and we appreciate your awareness.

“Special attention is requested for those who frequent the area from Dinosaur Crossing. Kevin frequents the businesses and bike path going east or west from that area. Thank you.”

The temperature low overnight in St. George was 32 degrees. Rugg is described as 5 feet 8 inches and 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, green basketball shorts and no shoes, the post states.

Police say Rugg frequents the bike trail between Smith’s on Mall Drive and businesses near 1450 S. River Road.

Anyone with information about Rugg’s whereabouts is asked to call St. George police at 435-627-4300 and reference case No. 23P004631.