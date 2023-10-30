St. George police: Man, 2 children injured after crashing into power pole

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and two children were injured when a car crashed into a metal power pole on Sunday evening.

A black passenger car was headed south on Dixie Drive about 5:20 p.m. when it crossed into the northbound lanes and then crashed into a metal power pole on the east side of the road, St. George police stated on social media Sunday.

“The adult male driver was trapped inside the vehicle and needed to be extricated,” the post says. “There were two young children in the backseat who are currently in critical condition. The male driver was transported to the hospital with significant injuries.”

Dixie Drive remained closed for several hours Sunday evening from Sunset Boulevard to 540 North while crews investigated and cleaned up the craash.

Police also are looking for the occupants of a white Ford pickup that was headed north and nearly was hit head-on by the black passenger car, the post says.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 435-627-4300.