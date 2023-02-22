St. George Police: Missing teen found safe

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An endangered, autistic teenager missing since Monday has been located.

“Kevin has been found and he is safe,” says a post issued Wednesday morning by the St. George Police Department. “Thank you to all those who called in tips and looked for Kevin.”

Kevin, 18, had last been seen at 1 p.m. on Monday in the city’s Dinosaur Crossing area. Concerns had grown with freezing temperatures overnight.

Law enforcement agencies and individuals reported joining the search.

Police provided no additional details on how or where the missing teen was found.