St. George Police officer dies from COVID-19; motorcade escorts body from hospital to mortuary

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 10-year veteran of the St. George Police Department died Thursday after a battle with coronavirus.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of Officer Adam Ashworth today due to complications from Covid-19,” says a statement issued Thursday night by the department.

“Officer Ashworth served the City of St. George with honor for nearly 11 years and poured his whole heart into protecting our community.”

In a somber tribute to their friend and co-worker, officers escorted Ashworth’s body from St. George Regional Hospital to a mortuary.

“This caused a temporary traffic delay in the area, and you may have been wondering why,” the SGPD statement says.

“Please remember him and his family at this difficult time. We will share funeral information as it becomes available.”