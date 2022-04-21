St. George police respond to auto-bird collision

“A family was driving south on I-15 when a hawk flew up from the center grassy median just south of exit 8 and flew into the van. It got stuck between the roof cargo carrier and the van.

“Officer Talbot pulled the hawk out and held it until DWR could respond and determine if it was injured. They determined it wasn’t injured at all and took possession of it and released it in a safer place.”

The SGPD thanked the Utah Division of Wildlife Services for its help, then offered one more observation:

“Side note: Did you know a hawk on his back (like in the picture) is a defense mechanism since they use their talons to attack?”