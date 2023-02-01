St. George police say city has a graffiti problem

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in St. George are reporting a roughly $700 a day graffiti scourge in the city.

“Would you say St. George City has a graffiti problem?” the department asked in a social media post.

“If you said no, you may be surprised to learn that as of Monday at 9 a.m., 27 graffiti reports have been cleaned up at a cost of $20,919.25 in 2023.”

When a report of graffiti is received, the department responds to the area of the graffiti and takes pictures and measurements, according to the statement. That information is then sent the parks department which handles the removal. Police investigate in an effort to find those responsible. When located those responsible can be held financially liable for the cost of removal.

“Thanks to the exceptional work of our St. George City Parks and Trails the graffiti is often removed within 24-48 hours,” police said.

“We want to recognize St. George City Parks and Trails for their effort to keep our city parks and trails looking beautiful. Notice the word “our” in there? It’s important to remember we are all stewards of this great city. Please enjoy our parks and trails often and try to leave them better than you found them. Don’t litter and don’t hesitate to pick up litter.

“If you see graffiti, nuisances or anything suspicious, please report it to police at 435-627-4300.”